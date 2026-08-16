Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Posts quality start in no-decision

Bradish did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Bradish threw just 52 of 93 pitches for strikes and allowed plenty of traffic on the basepaths, but he battled through six frames and departed in line for a victory his bullpen couldn't secure. The 29-year-old has now delivered three quality starts in five outings since the All-Star break, with one of those appearances shortened by a rain delay. He'll carry a 3.65 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 124:58 K:BB across 133 innings this season into a home matchup with the Yankees next week.