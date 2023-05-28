Bradish did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Bradish shut out the powerful Rangers' offense for five innings Sunday, allowing his only run on a Marcus Semien RBI double in the sixth. Bradish has logged a quality start in four of his last five outings, allowing one run or fewer in each. The 26-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through nine starts (44 innings) this season. Bradish is tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.