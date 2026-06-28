Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Struggles with command in loss

Bradish (5-8) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit and five walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Bradish's control issues proved costly Sunday, as he issued a season-high five walks in an eventual 6-4 defeat. Coming into the day, Bradish had allowed one run while issuing just three walks over 15.2 innings in his previous two starts. The right-hander's ERA now sits at 3.77 on the year with a 1.45 WHIP and 96:47 K:BB across 17 outings (93 innings). Bradish will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled to come on the road in Cincinnati.