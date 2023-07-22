Bradish (6-5) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 3-0 loss against the Rays. He struck out five.

Bradish notched his seventh straight quality start, but he still took the loss as Baltimore's offense couldn't muster any run support against Zach Eflin and Tampa Bay's pitching staff. During that seven-game streak, Bradish has posted a 1.62 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 44.1 innings, but he holds just a 4-3 record. The 26-year-old is arguably in the best stretch of his MLB career thus far, but the peripheral results suggest he should be stacking up more wins than he has. Either way, Bradish will look to stay sharp during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a matchup in Philadelphia.