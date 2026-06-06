Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Takes step back in loss

Bradish (3-7) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Bradish was mostly done in by a four-run third inning, though he allowed at least one baserunner in every frame before departing at 81 pitches. It was the 29-year-old's shortest outing since another five-run loss May 2, snapping a five-start stretch in which he had surrendered just six earned runs total. He'll take a 3.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 68:36 K:BB across 69.1 innings into a home matchup against the Mariners next week.