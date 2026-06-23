Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Tosses eight scoreless frames

Bradish (5-7) allowed six hits and a walk while striking out nine over eight scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Monday.

Bradish threw 67 of 101 pitches for strikes. It's the second outing in a row where he's set a season high in innings, and he's added a 21:3 K:BB over 15.2 frames in that span. Bradish has had a couple of bumpy stretches in 2026, but he's locked in right now. The right-hander is at a 3.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 94:42 K:BB over 89 innings across 16 starts. His next start is expected to be at home in a tough matchup against the high-scoring Nationals.