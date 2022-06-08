Bradish allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five in 4.2 innings of a 9-3 win Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradish gave up a solo homer to Christopher Morel to lead off the game and another to Willson Contreras to begin the fifth. He had trouble locating his pitches all evening, throwing just 60 of 105 pitches for strikes and issuing five free passes. The rookie has given up at least one home run in each of his eight starts, spanning 37.2 innings. After pitching well in two of his first three outings, he's allowed 19 runs in 20.2 innings with 44 batters reaching safely in his last five starts.