Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Wins arbitration case
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradish will be paid $3.55 million in 2026 after winning his arbitration hearing with the Orioles, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The arbitration panel chose Bradish's $3.55 million figure rather than the $2.875 million submitted by the Orioles. Bradish returned from Tommy John surgery late last season and looked sharp, producing a 2.53 ERA and 47:10 K:BB over 32 innings covering six starts. The righty should be able to handle a relatively normal workload for Baltimore in 2026.
