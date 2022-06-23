Vespi walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's rain-shortened 7-0 win over the Nationals.

The teams played six complete innings, with Vespi protecting a three-run lead in the top of the sixth before the Orioles put together a four-run rally in their half of the frame. The game was later called due to rain, making this a bizarre first career save for Vespi. While it's yet to come to fruition, the 26-year-old southpaw has certainly earned a look in more significant spots with a 0.87 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings in eight appearances. He'll likely see most mid-leverage work at most, as the Orioles' bullpen has been a strength for the team this season.