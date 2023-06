The Orioles recalled Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

With Keegan Akin (back) headed for the 15-day injured list, Vespi will give the Orioles another left-handed option out of the bullpen. Vespi has been great in Triple-A this season with a 1.71 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 26.1 frames, and he's capable of pitching multiple innings at a time.