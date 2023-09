Denoyer underwent Tommy John surgery this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Denoyer will be sidelined for the next 12-to-15 months and is in danger of missing the entire 2024 season. The 25-year-old right-hander struggled to a 5.61 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 63:38 K:BB in 51.1 innings this summer with Triple-A Norfolk.