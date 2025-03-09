Denoyer (elbow) reported to Baltimore's big-league camp and will be an available option out of the bullpen for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles have another split-squad contest against the Phillies on Sunday, so Denoyer was summoned from minor-league camp to provide insurance out of the bullpen for the home game against the Twins. Though Denoyer is not scheduled to pitch Sunday, the fact that he's joining the big club for the day is an indication that he's healthy again after missing the entire 2024 season while completing his recovery from September 2023 Tommy John surgery. Denoyer is expected to open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Norfolk.