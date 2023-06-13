Denoyer was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.

Denoyer will now either remain with Triple-A Norfolk, get claimed off of waivers by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. The right-hander has produced a 5.04 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 30.1 innings in 14 appearances, including four starts, with Norfolk this season. In a corresponding move, Mark Kolozsvary had his contract selected from Triple-A on Tuesday and will replace Denoyer on the 40-man roster.