Denoyer cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Denoyer was cast off the 40-man roster last week and will officially remain within the Orioles' organization. The 25-year-old righty was great in Double-A last season but has yet to carry that success into Triple-A. He holds a 5.04 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 30.1 innings this season.