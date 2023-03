Denoyer was optioned to minor-league camp Friday by the Orioles, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Denoyer appeared in 21 games with 71.2 innings in the minors last year, and was protected by the Orioles from the Rule 5 draft while being added to the 40-man roster. The right-hander could make his debut in 2023, but now will likely begin the season with Triple-A Norfolk.