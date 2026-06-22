Orioles' Pete Alonso: Crushes 18th homer

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Alonso added on in the rout, crushing a three-run homer in the seventh inning to extend the Orioles' lead to 10-1. The first baseman has put together a strong June, slashing .290/.398/.609 with seven homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base across 19 games this month. In his first season with Baltimore, the 31-year-old is hitting .249/.337/.475 with 18 homers, 52 RBI, 48 runs and two stolen bases through 79 contests.