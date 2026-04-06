Alonso went 1-for-4 with an RBI double Sunday in the Orioles' 8-2 loss to the PIrates.

After leaving the Mets over the winter and joining the Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal, Alonso has gotten off to a slow start to his time in Baltimore. The veteran first baseman has struck out at a career-worst 33.3 percent clip through his first nine games, which has played a large part in limiting the career .253 hitter to a .229 batting average thus far. The low average would be more palatable if Alonso were hitting for power, but his double in Sunday's game was just his second extra-base hit of the campaign. Alonso's average exit velocity and hard-hit rate place him in the 93rd and 90th percentile, respectively, of all players in the early going, so fantasy managers should have some hope that the five-time All-Star eventually turns things around.