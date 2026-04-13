Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Orioles' 6-2 win over the Giants.

The All-Star first baseman got off to a fast start, going 6-for-19 with a home run in March, but he went into a brief tailspin at the plate earlier in April. Prior to Sunday, Alonso had gone 3-for-35 with two extra-base hits to begin the month but registered his third multi-hit game as well as a season-high two RBI versus San Francisco. Alonso entered Sunday with an elite 57.1 percent hard-hit rate, so the power numbers should pick up soon enough.