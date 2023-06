Baltimore selected Garrett's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Garrett has pitched exceptionally well for Triple-A Norfolk in 2023 with a 1.59 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in 19 appearances. The right-hander will be a mid-to-late innings option for Baltimore, and he takes the place of Austin Voth after Voth was placed on the 15-day injured list with discomfort in his right elbow.