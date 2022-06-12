Martin went 3-for-5 with two triples, three runs scored and two RBI in a 10-7 win Sunday against Kansas City.

Martin singled and scored in the second, tripled and scored in the sixth and scored following a two-run triple in the seventh. It was the second three-hit game of his big-league career and first since 2019. The 27-year-old started at shortstop after playing second base in his season debut Saturday. With Ramon Urias (oblique) out and Jorge Mateo slumping, Martin could see some regular playing time if he continues to produce at the plate.