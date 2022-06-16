McKenna will start in left field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Despite going hitless in eight at-bats while starting in both of the past two contests, McKenna will get the starting nod in the corner outfield over rookie Kyle Stowers in the series finale. Stowers is likely to head back to Triple-A Norfolk once Anthony Santander (personal) returns from the restricted list this weekend, at which point McKenna will presumably move back into a fourth-outfielder role.