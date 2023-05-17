McKenna (back) went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Baltimore's win over the Angels on Tuesday.
That was McKenna's first appearance since May 8, as the outfielder has been out of the lineup due to back troubles. The outfielder is out of the starting lineup again Wednesday against the Angels, but he should be available off the bench if necessary.
