Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and an additional run in Saturday's 12-9 loss to the Nationals.

Mountcastle's bases-loaded blast off Jon Lester in the first inning was the first grand slam by an Orioles rookie since Ryan Flaherty in September 2012, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. The 24-year-old will remain in the lineup for the series finale Sunday, manning left field and batting seventh. Mountcastle has recorded exactly two hits in three of his last five starts.