Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Handed night off

Basallo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

After being lifted from Friday's 13-3 win over the Blue Jays due to right abdominal discomfort, Basallo was held out of the lineup for Saturday but came off the bench to make a pinch-hit appearance in Baltimore's 6-4 loss. He then returned to the lineup for Sunday's series finale, starting at catcher while going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Orioles' 6-4 loss. The Orioles haven't provided any indication that Basallo suffered a setback during his return to the starting nine, so his absence Monday may just be maintenance-related. Baltimore will go with Sam Huff behind the plate and Gunnar Henderson at designated hitter in the series opener with Seattle.