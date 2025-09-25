X-rays on Basallo's right hand came back negative following his removal from Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Basallo had to come out of the game after taking a 96-mph offering from Pete Fairbanks off his hand in the ninth inning, but he seemingly managed to escape without suffering any fractures. The Orioles could decide to hold him out of Thursday's series finale to give him time to recover, which would likely give Ryan Mountcastle a start as the designated hitter with Coby Mayo at first base.