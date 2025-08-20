Sugano didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Boston, allowing one unearned run on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Sugano hasn't allowed more than one run in four of his last five starts, and he hasn't taken a loss since July 2. Limiting power has been critical to Sugano's recent success, having allowed just one home run during the five-start stretch after yielding 20 long balls in his previous 19 outings. The 35-year-old rookie has a 3.97 ERA and an 85:32 K:BB across 131.1 innings this season. He's slated for a rematch with the Red Sox early next week.