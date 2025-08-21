Gibson has a 3.12 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 8.2 innings across two starts since getting promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 12.

Gibson has a 2.34 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 77 innings over his last 16 starts across Double-A and Triple-A. The 23-year-old righty has always had success missing bats and generating groundballs, but this year Gibson's control took a step forward. He had never logged a walk rate below 9.7 percent coming into the year, but in 2025 he's had a walk rate below 9.0 percent at all three stops and holds an 8.0 percent walk rate on the season. While Gibson isn't on the 40-man roster, he could make his big-league debut either late this year or early next year.