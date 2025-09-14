default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

O'Neill will hit the bench for the series finale in Toronto after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and an RBI while serving as Baltimore's designated hitter Friday and Saturday upon his return from the injured list. The 30-year-old is likely to handle a near-everyday role for Baltimore over the final two weeks as he looks to close out on an injury-plagued season on a high note.

More News