O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

O'Neill will hit the bench for the series finale in Toronto after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and an RBI while serving as Baltimore's designated hitter Friday and Saturday upon his return from the injured list. The 30-year-old is likely to handle a near-everyday role for Baltimore over the final two weeks as he looks to close out on an injury-plagued season on a high note.