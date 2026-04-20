Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Works out on field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (concussion) did some agility work on the field at Kauffmann Stadium on Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
O'Neill is slowly easing back into activities as he works his way back from a concussion. He hasn't played in a game in nearly two weeks, so there's a good chance O'Neill will need a short rehab assignment before rejoining the Orioles' active roster.
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