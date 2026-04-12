Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Lands on concussion IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The veteran outfield was scratched from the lineup Friday due to an illness, but he's also apparently dealing with some concussion symptoms. O'Neill will be sidelined until at least next weekend. Johnathan Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.
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