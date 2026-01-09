The Orioles outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers. Robertson went just 9-for-70 with a 2:27 BB:K over 75 plate appearances between the Blue Jays and White Sox in 2025 in his first taste of the majors, but he slashed .289/.387/.571 with 20 homers at the Triple-A level this past season.