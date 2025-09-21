Robertson will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Robertson will make his fourth consecutive start -- all against right-handed pitchers -- despite mustering just two hits in 10 at-bats over the previous three contests. The 58-97 White Sox are seemingly in evaluation mode at this stage of the season and are giving Robertson an opportunity to prove he belongs in the big leagues, even though Andrew Benintendi is likely viewed as the team's primary option in left field heading into 2026.