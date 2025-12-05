The Orioles claimed Robertson off waivers from the Pirates on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old outfielder made his big-league debut in 2025 for Toronto and also saw time for the White Sox before being claimed earlier this offseason by Pittsburgh. The lefty hitter slashed .289/.387/.571 with 20 home runs in 89 games at Triple-A in 2025. He has multiple minor-league option years remaining, so Robertson will likely open the year at Triple-A.