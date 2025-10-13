Pirates' Will Robertson: Claimed off waivers by Pirates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates claimed Robertson off waivers from the White Sox on Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Robertson went just 9-for-70 with a 2:27 BB:K over 75 plate appearances between the Blue Jays and White Sox in 2025 in his first action at the big-league level. However, the 27-year-old slashed .289/.387/.571 with 20 homers at the Triple-A level this season and can play all three outfield spots, so the Pirates will hope he can nail down a job as a reserve outfielder.
