The Pirates claimed Robertson off waivers from the White Sox on Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Robertson went just 9-for-70 with a 2:27 BB:K over 75 plate appearances between the Blue Jays and White Sox in 2025 in his first action at the big-league level. However, the 27-year-old slashed .289/.387/.571 with 20 homers at the Triple-A level this season and can play all three outfield spots, so the Pirates will hope he can nail down a job as a reserve outfielder.