Robertson was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Robertson was claimed off waivers by Baltimore after being cut by the Pirates in early December, but he may now be looking for a new home. The move comes on the heels of the Orioles re-signing right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin (back) to a one-year deal Sunday. Robertson appeared in 27 games with the White Sox and Blue Jays in 2025, batting .129 with a double, nine RBI and two runs scored over 70 at-bats.