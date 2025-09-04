Cano earned the save in Wednesday's 7-5 win over San Diego, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Cano was sharp Wednesday, striking out a pair to lock down his second save this season, his first since July 5. The 31-year-old Cano has pitched better of late, allowing just one run in his last six appearances (5.2 innings) to reclaim a high-leverage role in Baltimore's bullpen. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.07 with a 1.45 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB across 49.2 innings this season.