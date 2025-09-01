Cano threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Giants, allowing one hit and one walk with no strikeouts.

Although Cano has turned in four scoreless appearances over his last six, his last clean outing was back on Aug. 2 versus the Cubs. Given the 31-year-old right-hander's struggles -- Cano has a 6.46 ERA and 1.62 WHIP since the start of May -- Keegan Akin likely remains the favorite for saves for the last-place Orioles.