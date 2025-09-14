Cano (3-7) took the loss and blew a save opportunity against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while recording just one out.

With Baltimore up 4-2 in the ninth inning, Keegan Akin got the first stab at notching a save. He gave up two one-out singles and was subsequently relieved by Cano, who quickly gave up a pair of singles that plated a pair of runs to tie the score. The only out Cano recorded came on a sacrifice fly by Alejandro Kirk that brought home the winning run for Toronto. Cano came into Saturday having allowed just one run over his previous eight appearances spanning 7.1 innings, but he's now blown five of his seven save chances on the campaign.