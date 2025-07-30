Orioles' Yennier Cano: Implodes in sixth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cano (1-6) was charged with the loss in Wednesday's 9-8 defeat to the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on four hits and no walks with no strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.
The five runs allowed were a season high for Cano, who served up a home run for the first time since his June 18 outing in Tampa Bay. Although closer Felix Bautista (shoulder) is on the shelf and Seranthony Dominguez has been traded away, Wednesday's showing doesn't bode well for the possibility of Cano receiving future save opportunities. Since the start of May, Cano has a dreadful 7.22 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB covering 28.2 innings.
