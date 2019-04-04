Munoz is opening the year back at Double-A Amarillo, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The best relief-pitching prospect in the minors, Munoz has the upside to someday be a top-five closer, thanks largely to a 103-mph fastball. However, he has plenty of work to do with his breaking ball and his command. Look for him to spend most of the year at Triple-A.

