Baumann was suspended for one game due to his role in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl with Colorado, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

At this point, there has been no word as to whether Baumann will appeal the suspension, but since the 30-year-old was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, he won't be able to serve the sentence until he's back with the major-league club in the future. Expect to see him return to the Padres in the near future in a low-leverage relief role.