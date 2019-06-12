Padres' Cal Quantrill: Set to start Friday
Quantrill is scheduled to start Friday's game versus the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Quantrill has allowed five runs over 11 innings with a 16:2 K:BB across his last two starts to earn another turn through the rotation. The 23-year-old will have a tall order Friday as he makes his first career start at Coors Field.
