Abrams will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Abrams will stick in the starting nine for the third game in a row after going 1-for-6 with a run scored. The Padres remain optimistic that Manny Machado (ankle) won't require a trip to the injured list, but while Machado is day-to-day and out of the lineup, Abrams will have a clear path to regular work at shortstop while Ha-Seong Kim slides over to third base.