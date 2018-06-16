Richard (6-6) gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six frames to pick up his sixth win over the Braves on Friday.

Richard was in fine form, inducing seven groundballs and 11 swinging strikes in a 96-pitch outing. The southpaw has been in a groove of late, producing four consecutive quality starts. Richard's career high 7.4 K/9 is a big reason why he has seen improved results, but his 4.31 ERA is a reminder of why he is tough to trust on a regular basis. That said, he gets a favorable matchup against the Giants next Thursday, giving him some streaming appeal.