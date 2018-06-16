Padres' Clayton Richard: Picks up sixth win
Richard (6-6) gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six frames to pick up his sixth win over the Braves on Friday.
Richard was in fine form, inducing seven groundballs and 11 swinging strikes in a 96-pitch outing. The southpaw has been in a groove of late, producing four consecutive quality starts. Richard's career high 7.4 K/9 is a big reason why he has seen improved results, but his 4.31 ERA is a reminder of why he is tough to trust on a regular basis. That said, he gets a favorable matchup against the Giants next Thursday, giving him some streaming appeal.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes seven one-run innings in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out five in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Takes sixth loss of season•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Shuts down Pirates in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Fans 10 for second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...