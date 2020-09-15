Hosmer was able to work out Monday without a splint to protect the fractured index finger on his left hand, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer was seen fielding grounders and taking part in some light throwing with a piece of tape over the injured digit. His ability to get in some on-field work minus the splint is a tangible sign of progress in his recovery, but the first baseman still isn't expected back from the 10-day injured list until the final week of the regular season in a best-case scenario. Mitch Moreland will continue to make most of the starts at first base for the Padres until Hosmer is deemed fit to play.