Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said Monday that he's hopeful Tatis (illness) will be able to return to the lineup later this week, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Tatis was not even at the ballpark for Monday's game versus the Brewers due to illness, and he's being tested for a variety of potential maladies, including influenza and COVID-19. Preller seemed to indicate that he expects Tatis to miss multiple games, though more could be known about the outfielder's condition later Tuesday.