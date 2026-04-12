Tatis started at second base in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Rockies, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base.

Tatis' first MLB start at the keystone came out of the blue, though he occasionally fields grounders at second during pregame work and made one MLB appearance tat the position late in a game in 2023. The Padres haven't revealed any plans for the two-time Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder to shift to second base on a more recurring basis, but he looked comfortable at the position Saturday, even turning a double play. Second base is generally regarded as one of the shallower positions in fantasy baseball, so it would be a major boon for Tatis' managers if he can play enough at the keystone to earn eligibility.