Tatis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis led off with his third homer in as many days to spark a three-run first inning for the Padres. The 26-year-old is closing the regular season on a strong note, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games with four home runs, eight RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. He'll finish the year slashing .267/.367/.446 with 25 long balls, 71 RBI, 110 runs scored and 32 steals across 689 plate appearances.