Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Sanchez went deep in the fourth and fifth innings to lead the Padres to a series sweep. While he's cooled down this month, the veteran catcher has still knocked five home runs while registering a .795 OPS in 19 July games. For the season, he's slashing .213/.289/.475 with 18 extra-base hits and 32 RBI.