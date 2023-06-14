Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Sanchez's first-inning blast was enough to put the Padres ahead for good. The catcher has seen the ball well lately, going 7-for-29 (.241) with four homers and 11 RBI over his last seven contests. He's up to six long balls, 16 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and a .245/.281/.623 slash over 16 contests between the Padres and the Mets this season. His solid hitting with San Diego has allowed him to take a starting role over Austin Nola.